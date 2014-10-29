Bradshaw among the cream of Week 9's RB crop

Marcas Grant: Who would have imagined that this would be a Week 9 fantasy conundrum? Considering the two players involved and their respective matchups, this is a win-win for you. But if you're looking for the guy with the best opportunity, I'd lean toward Ingram this week. Road teams on Thursdays are often a little sketchy, but running backs tend to fare a little better. Plus with Drew Brees' continual struggles away from home the Saints could lean on the running game. Bradshaw should still prosper but it's worth noting that because of a bye week the Giants have had more than a week to game plan. That could make a difference.