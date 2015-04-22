Bradley: Trading for Adrian Peterson not in Jags' plans

At least not according to coach Gus Bradley, who on Tuesday swatted down a report from the St. Paul Pioneer-Press that listed the Jags as one of six teams interested in swinging a deal for the Minnesota Vikings running back.
"No, not really," Bradley said of the team's interest in Peterson, per The Florida Times-Union. "Not between (general manager) Dave (Caldwell). A while ago, but it was just conversation, not any direction that we would go."
Jacksonville isn't alone. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones on Tuesday also tossed cold water on the concept that Dallas would trade for a veteran running back.
It feels more and more likely that Peterson stays put in 2015.
