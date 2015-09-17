Bradford v. Roethlisberger headlines Week 2 calls

This is a matchup of two running backs who essentially play the same role in their respective offenses. They also occupy backfields that have yet to clearly define any roles -- and may never do so. I like Darren Sproles and we all know that he can be a productive asset to a fantasy roster. But after what we saw from Lance Dunbar on Sunday night, I'm leaning toward the Cowboys running back. With Dez Bryant out of action for an unspecified amount of time, Dunbar's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield becomes of greater use in the Dallas offense. As for Sproles, it's likely to be a battle all season long to get touches with DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews to see who has the hot hand.