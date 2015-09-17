Bradford v. Roethlisberger headlines Week 2 calls

The regular season is here. That means all of your roster decisions now come with significantly more gravitas. Every choice you make from here on out comes with a lot more consequences. That means it's important that you make the right call. In that case, it's good that you're here for Make the Right Call. What a coincidence, eh?
Who should I start in Week 2: Sam Bradford or Ben Roethlisberger?
It's an interesting comparison. Both are quarterbacks of high-powered NFL offenses and potential top 10 fantasy quarterbacks this season, who have struggled with inconsistency. But this week, I'd feel better with Bradford as my starter. After a sluggish first half, Bradford and the Eagles offense found a rhythm and started firing on all cylinders. Now he gets to face a Cowboys defense that is still figuring out its secondary and is missing rookie pass rusher Randy Gregory. Roethlisberger is still the leader of a very efficient offense, but if Monday night was any indication, the 49ers defense might not be as toothless as we once believed it to be. Both will have good numbers, but I'd give the edge to Bradford.
Better waiver wire pickup: Darren Sproles or Lance Dunbar?
This is a matchup of two running backs who essentially play the same role in their respective offenses. They also occupy backfields that have yet to clearly define any roles -- and may never do so. I like Darren Sproles and we all know that he can be a productive asset to a fantasy roster. But after what we saw from Lance Dunbar on Sunday night, I'm leaning toward the Cowboys running back. With Dez Bryant out of action for an unspecified amount of time, Dunbar's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield becomes of greater use in the Dallas offense. As for Sproles, it's likely to be a battle all season long to get touches with DeMarco Murray and Ryan Mathews to see who has the hot hand.
Should I trade Carlos Hyde for Jeremy Hill?
For one week, Carlos Hyde was the king of the fantasy mountain. His 30-point performance on Monday Night Football surprised even the most ardent believers. But over the long haul, Hill is the fantasy back with more staying power. The Bengals offense has more firepower and projects to be the more productive option during the regular season and Hill, accordingly, projects to be in the top 10 at his position by the end of the season. Hyde could be set for big things, but for now he's more likely to top out as an RB2. If you can swing that deal, by all means, go for it.
Who should I add to my roster: Terrance Williams or Donte Moncrief?
This was a little bit of a tougher dilemma before the injury to Dez Bryant. At that time, both of these receivers were secondary options in high-octane passing offenses. But with Dallas now missing their main pass-catcher, there will be a bigger burden placed on Terrance Williams to pick up the slack. Moncrief could see an uptick in targets as long as T.Y. Hilton is less than 100 percent, but Hilton's injury is much less severe than Bryant's, so Moncrief's boost will be short-lived.
Which defense should I start: Ravens or Texans?
The Ravens gave fits to Peyton Manning and the Broncos in Week 1 and now they get to take on a Raiders offense that struggled against the Bengals in the season opener. Meanwhile, the Texans were repeatedly gashed by a Chiefs passing game that scared few opponents in 2014. This week's matchup looks a little more favorable against the Panthers, who are still struggling to find some consistency on offense -- especially through the air. Still, with Derek Carr not at 100 percent and the Oakland attack still looking like its trying to find itself, I'd feel more comfortable going with Baltimore's defense.