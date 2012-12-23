Bradford throws for two TDs, leads Rams over Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. -- Sam Bradford tossed two touchdown passes, and rookie cornerback Janoris Jenkins scored his fourth TD of the season Sunday, helping the St. Louis Rams keep their hopes for a winning record alive with a 28-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bradford connected with Lance Kendricks on an 80-yard scoring play on the first play of the third quarter. The Rams (7-7-1) intercepted Josh Freeman four times, turning three of the turnovers into TDs, including Jenkins' pick and 41-yard return early in the second quarter.

Steven Jackson rushed for 81 yards and one TD, moving within 10 yards of reaching 1,000 for the eighth consecutive season for the Rams, who can finish with a winning record for the first time since 2003 by beating Seattle next week.

Tampa Bay (6-9) turned the ball over five times and was stopped on downs twice inside the Rams' 10 en route to its fifth straight loss.

