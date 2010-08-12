Bradford, Tebow among players to watch in Week 1 of preseason

Pittsburgh: While coach Mike Tomlin is mum about Roethlisberger's status going into the game, the QB needs some first-team reps since he's going on at least a month-long hiatus once the regular season starts. Don't expect him to be exposed too much because an injury on top of everything else might be too much for the Steelers. Expect Dennis Dixon to get a heavy load this entire preseason so he can get needed experience, while Roethlisberger and Byron Leftwich stay out of harm's way.