Bradford's leadership on display as Rams players work out

Published: May 24, 2011 at 07:13 AM

Sam Bradford, the 2010 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, is acting like an old pro now.

The Rams' young quarterback is leading player-only workouts this week at Lindenwood University and, according to the *St. Louis Post-Dispatch*, already has a good grasp of new coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense.

"I feel pretty good with it," Bradford said Monday after about 30 players reported for the first of four scheduled workouts during the week. "I spent quite a bit of time (studying) since I got (the playbook). Now it's just a matter of getting (repetitions).

"You can look at something on paper all day and it will make sense, but until you get on the field and actually run through it a couple of times, you don't actually know how it will play out and you don't know what the timing will be. So the more you work on it, the more you get the timing down."

Bradford admitted that he has talked with other players who have mastered McDaniels' system, but he wouldn't reveal who they were.

"I'd like to keep that one a little incognito," Bradford said.

What's plain to see is that Bradford is the Rams' leader. He's even housing two rookies, tight end Lance Kendricks and wide receiver Greg Salas during the workouts.

Bradford said he has regularly talked with his rookie receivers, including Austin Pettis, who's expected to join the workouts later this week.

"We've gone over some things," Bradford said. "I've tried to explain to them in as much detail as possible the formations, routes, alignments, things like that. It definitely wasn't their first time to hear it when we got here (Monday)."

Said Salas: "I haven't been able to talk to the coaches or anything (because of the NFL lockout). Sam's out here, teaching us what he knows. We're all learning it together."

