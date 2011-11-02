Bradford not ready, sits out another practice for Rams

The St. Louis Rams are easing Sam Bradford back from a high sprain of his left ankle, but the quarterback didn't practice Wednesday as the team prepared for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Arizona Republicreported Wednesday that Rams coach Steve Spagnuolo broke the news on a conference call with Arizona reporters, saying he hopes the quarterback can return later in the week.
The Rams received good news on Bradford on Monday, when he ditched the protective walking boot on his ankle and began strengthening exercises. Bradford missed the past two games after sustaining the injury at the tail end of a loss to the Green Bay Packers.
"It actually feels pretty good walking around," Bradford said. "Obviously, I haven't come back and tested it with running and full speed drops. Hopefully, I'll do a little more tomorrow, and we'll see where it is by the end of the week."
Bradford took some snaps during the walkthrough indoors, but Spagnuolo said there wasn't much movement involved.
"He's still not at the point where we can put him out there in practice and put him in danger," Spagnuolo said. "If we can do a little more tomorrow, we'll do a little more."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.