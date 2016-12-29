Brad Kaaya uneven in bowl game as NFL draft decision awaits

Published: Dec 29, 2016 at 02:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

ORLANDO -- After a rough start, Miami QB Brad Kaaya found a rhythm and torched the West Virginia defense on Wednesday night in the Hurricanes' Russell Athletic Bowl victory. The night didn't start off well for the Miami passer. The Mountaineers were getting pressure on Kaaya and shutting down the run game. Miami didn't record a first down until four minutes into the second quarter.

Kaaya missed several seam throws and struggled to avoid the rush. However, he hit ultra-talented freshman wideout Ahmmon Richards on a quick hitch route in the middle of the second quarter and he turned it into a 51-yard score.

At that point, Kaaya settled in and started picking the Mountaineers apart with rhythm strikes underneath before connecting on a 26-yard pass over the top to Braxton Berrios. By the end of the night, Kaaya had produced impressive numbers -- 24-of-34 for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns.

This game was a perfect reflection of what I saw on tape from Kaaya. When he's clean in the pocket and his first read pops open, he delivers the ball with excellent touch and accuracy. However, when he's forced off his spot, he struggled to make plays. That is the key area he needs to improve in.

Kaaya has yet to announce his intentions for 2017, but I think he would benefit from another year of seasoning in college. If he can improve on his ability to play in chaos, his stock will jump. He's bigger in person than I expected and he can make all of the throws. He just needs a little more time in college. He has a few more weeks to make a final decision -- the deadline for underclassmen to apply for early eligibility is Jan. 16.

Here are my observations on a couple other prospects from the Russell Athletic Bowl who caught my eye:

» The buzz is starting to build on talented Miami tight end David Njoku, and he put on a show Wednesday night. He has the ideal body type for the position and he showed off his athleticism after the catch tonight. He made defenders miss on a couple tunnel screens and then he stepped through a tackle on another short pass, which resulted in a touchdown. This TE class is loaded (speaking of -- I'll see Michigan's Jake Butt on Friday and Alabama's O.J. Howard on Saturday), but Njoku announced after the game that he intends to enter the 2017 draft, and he could end up being the best of the bunch at his position.

» I haven't studied West Virginia CB Rasul Douglas on tape, but I've heard his name come up in discussions with scouting buddies. He makes a heck of a first impression. He's every bit of 6-foot-2 210 pounds. He looks like a safety. He had a solid game Wednesday night. He produced a nice pass breakup in the first half and made a couple big hits. He's only a one-year starter, but he looks like a player who'll go in the top three rounds. Reese's Senior Bowl week will be a big opportunity for him to bolster his draft stock.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter at @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE