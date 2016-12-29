Brad Kaaya uneven in bowl game as NFL draft decision awaits

» The buzz is starting to build on talented Miami tight end David Njoku, and he put on a show Wednesday night. He has the ideal body type for the position and he showed off his athleticism after the catch tonight. He made defenders miss on a couple tunnel screens and then he stepped through a tackle on another short pass, which resulted in a touchdown. This TE class is loaded (speaking of -- I'll see Michigan's Jake Butt on Friday and Alabama's O.J. Howard on Saturday), but Njoku announced after the game that he intends to enter the 2017 draft, and he could end up being the best of the bunch at his position.