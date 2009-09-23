Brackett's leg injury prompts Colts to bring back LB Senn

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts signed linebacker Jordan Senn on Wednesday after defensive captain Gary Brackett was injured late in Monday night's 27-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
Brackett went down in the final minute of the game, clutching his left leg. Colts coach Jim Caldwell has provided no details on the injury but said Wednesday that Brackett was day to day.
Senn played in 15 games with the Colts last season. He was released two weeks ago when the team signed safety Aaron Francisco.
If Brackett can't play Sunday night at Arizona, the Colts might use former starter Freddy Keiaho at middle linebacker.
The Colts waived tight end Tom Santi to clear roster room for Senn. Santi was a sixth-round draft pick in 2008 but hadn't played this season because of a left ankle injury.
