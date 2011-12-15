Brackett's family tragedies fuel his desire to help others

"All the hospitals really had were some magazines and a few VHS tapes by way of entertainment, so we partnered with Wal-Mart and stocked the locker with DVD players, movies, laptops and Nintendo PSPs to keep them occupied," said Daniels. "It's a long day for the sick kid, but it can be a long day for a brother or sister who are waiting around for them to get treatment and are stuck in the hospital too. It also eases the parent's mind knowing they're busy."