Brace for frenzied free-agent period when new CBA is done

Published: Jun 22, 2011 at 06:59 AM

As momentum continues toward a new collective bargaining agreement between NFL owners and the league's players, general managers and agents are bracing for a frenetic free-agency signing period that could resemble the rush at a midnight opening of an electronics store when the latest high-tech gadget becomes available.

"It's going to be insane," said a prominent agent who has several high-level free-agent players.

Debate: Free-agent frenzy

With a new CBA agreement seemingly in the not-too-distant future, the free-agency period promises to be furious. Which free agents will be the first who teams will call? **More ...**

» **La Canfora: Trade, or no trade?**

Some team officials and agents continue to project that a deal will be consummated by mid-July and that teams will be able to sign, cut and trade players within a week of a deal being finalized.

The immediate frenzy to sign free agents could be like nothing we've seen because of the condensed period teams will have to shape their rosters before training camps are scheduled to open in late July or early August.

Though no terms have been finalized for free agency, team personnel and agents anticipate that players whose contracts have expired and have four years or more experience will become unrestricted free agents. That could mean close to 500 players will be available once a deal is struck, according to a player representative.

Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, Packers defensive end Cullen Jenkins, Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams, Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, Chargers running back Darren Sproles, wide receivers Sidney Rice, Santonio Holmes, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss and Braylon Edwards, 49ers defensive tackle Aubrayo Franklin and defensive ends Ray Edwards and Charles Johnson are among the high-profile free agents who could be on the open market.

There could be hundreds more restricted free agents, including those with "franchise tags," like Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and Chargers wide receiver Vincent Jackson.

Dozens of players currently on rosters also could join the ranks of desired free agents. Quarterbacks Donovan McNabb and Vince Young, wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, running back Marion Barber and offensive tackle Marc Colombo are among several veterans who could be released and out of work.

Another aspect that could add to the rabid pace of free agency is the number of teams who will dive head in, according to a team official and an agent. Typically, the majority of teams wait a few weeks for the initial wave of free agency to settle down and the expense of the first-wave of free agency to level off.

"They won't have time for that luxury," a league source said. "Those teams are going to be right there from the beginning just like everyone else."

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp day to day after suffering 'setback' with hamstring

Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp experienced a "setback" in his road back from a hamstring injury, Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Thursday, adding Kupp suffered a "muscle strain." Kupp is considered day to day, per McVay.
news

Patriots claim QB Matt Corral off waivers to back up Mac Jones

The New Patriots claimed former Panthers quarterback Matt Corral via waivers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

2023 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team

Kevin Patra identifies one prime candidate from each NFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2023. Will Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks finally get his due in Year 10? Which up-and-coming Lions player has the best chance to receive the honor?
news

2023 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each AFC team

Kevin Patra has selected one candidate from each AFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2023. Which Jets playmaker could benefit most from Aaron Rodgers' arrival? Will Austin Ekeler finally get the recognition he deserves?