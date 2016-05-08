Boykin plans to stay in Russell Wilson's 'hip pocket'

Russell Wilson currently sits as the only quarterback on the Seattle Seahawks' roster to throw an NFL pass.
With Tarvaris Jackson still unsigned, the current depth chart sits with rookie Trevone Boykin, Jake Heaps. Vernon Adams is also at rookie camp on a tryout basis.
There is still a chance that Jackson could be re-signed, but at the moment the Seahawks want to see if one of the youngsters could handle the gig. Boykin, an undrafted free agent signee, is an intriguing option, because his skill set matches well with Wilson's game.
"His versatility and his style of play is so similar to Russell's," Carroll said of the TCU product, via ESPN.com. "He's got a big arm. He's a very creative athlete. He's got great instincts and great vision. His ability to run and make people miss and get out of trouble is very similar to what Russell does. I thought that the opportunity to have both those guys in the same offense, it gives us a chance -- if it works out, and we've got a long way to go -- if it works out, to maintain continuity with one of the backups."
Teams utilizing read-option plays as a staple of the offense often run into trouble with backup quarterbacks who aren't the same type of player as the starter -- i.e. a pocket passer. If the starter gets injured, the whole game plan might need to be scrapped on the fly. Practices also might need to be scripted differently when quarterbacks rotate.
If Boykin shows promise during offseason workouts, he could be a cheaper option as a backup -- Jackson doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon -- who could run the same offense if a catastrophic injury to Wilson took place down the road.
The electric playmaker in college can throw with anticipation, has an NFL deep ball and is Russell Wilson-esque in his pocket elusively.
The rookie understands playing in Seattle he'll be behind Wilson, but he's ready to learn from the Super Bowl champion quarterback. The two already bumped into each other in the hallways.
"He was coming out of the locker room, and I was coming in," Boykin said. "I just shook his hand. He knew who I was, I knew who he was. He told me he watched a couple of my games. I told him, 'I've watched more than enough of your games.' So I told him I was going to stay in his hip pocket and just try to soak up everything that he has to give me."
Wilson's hip pocket is a smart place for a rookie to call home. It's also a place defender never seem to stick, so it might be an elusive local for Boykin to set up shop.