Around the NFL

Bowles revisits starting Geno Smith over Fitzpatrick

Published: Oct 18, 2016 at 01:17 PM

Todd Bowles has slept on it.

One evening after assuring the press that Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick would retain his starting position after being benched in favor of Geno Smith in the fourth quarter of New York's embarrassing loss to the Cardinals, Bowles backtracked his statements.

"(Smith) did show some promise when he was in there," Bowles told the media Tuesday. "He understood the game plan. He did good for the drive he was in there (for).

"I did (revisit the idea of starting Smith) and when I discuss it with the staff, when they know, then everybody else will know. If I decide to make a move, they'll know tomorrow."

His comments Tuesday were a departure from Monday night's assertion that "Smith played (the role of) a relief pitcher. Fitz will be back next week. ... It definitely wasn't Fitz's fault. He barely had any time to throw."

The often reserved coach offered few other details on what has moved him to reconsider starting Geno at least against Baltimore in Week 7, but the fact that Bowles implied that the move would even be discussed Tuesday night is a major development in Jets country. After all, it was just two months ago that Fitzpatrick's contract holdout captivated the fan base following his breakout 2015 season and drew the supporters into an ecstatic frenzy once he signed.

Now, after five disappointing offensive performances, Fitz's honeymoon period is over, and Bowles' public reversal could signal a coming changing of the guard at QB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

The Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as the new defensive coordinator on DeMeco Ryans' coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert will look to prove he's one of the upper echelon at his position on Sunday when he shares the field with one of the elite to ever play tight end, Travis Kelce.

news

Chiefs largely deflect dynasty talk heading into Super Bowl LVII

Do the Kansas City Chiefs need to win Super Bowl LVII to be considered a dynasty? NFL.com's Kevin Patra pondered that question this week in Arizona, speaking with several Chiefs veterans, but Kansas City is more interested in taking care of business first this Sunday.

news

With season of frustration behind them, Fletcher Cox, ferocious Eagles defense ready to take on Chiefs

Fletcher Cox and the Eagles defensive front has embraced defensive coordinator Jonathan Ganno's scheme and it's shown with a massive 2022 turnaround.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at the annual NFL Honors from the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, just days ahead of the Arizona Super Bowl.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

A record-breaking season has landed Patrick Mahomes another prestigious honor: NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes was named the 2022 AP NFL MVP on Thursday night at NFL Honors in Phoenix.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. The group includes first-time eligible candidates Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith earns AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors

Seahawks QB Geno Smith was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors" in Phoenix.

news

Giants head coach Brian Daboll named AP NFL Coach of the Year after leading Big Blue back to playoffs

On Thursday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was recognized for his quick turnaround after being named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year during "NFL Honors" in Phoenix.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner wins AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was named The Associated Press 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home the Associated Press 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at "NFL Honors."

news

Niners DE Nick Bosa named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night at "NFL Honors."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE