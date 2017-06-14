Bowles on 2017 Jets: Rookies, vets will help each other

At this point, humor is probably the only vehicle Bowles has left to help him navigate this offseason. Being an established coach when the organization decides to take a hard left turn into a youth movement is extraordinarily difficult. Bowles has to put a positive face on the most unenviable coaching situation in the National Football League. Not only will his assistants be strained with the task of developing their young talent with precious little practice time, but they will have to wrestle with decisions like the one they face at quarterback: Do they start a clearly behind-the-curve Christian Hackenberg or at least try to manufacture some wins with McCown?