Bowles joins Eagles as DBs coach; Castillo staying on as DC

Former Miami Dolphins interim coach Todd Bowles finalized a contract Monday to become the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive backs coach.
Smith: Future of NFL coaches
The one thing a successful coach needs in today's NFL is the ability to adapt. Jason Smith spies two coordinators who have it. More ...
Bowles was pursued for multiple openings after leading the Dolphins to a 2-1 record over the final three games of the season. He was a finalist for the Dolphins' head-coaching job, but the team elected to hire former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin.
Bowles, a native of the Philadelphia area, turned down an offer from the Oakland Raiders to join the Eagles.
Castillo was cryptic about his role with the Eagles when speaking at Senior Bowl practice last Monday. When asked last if he was still the team's defensive coordinator, he said, "You got to go through (Eagles coach) Andy (Reid)."
However, several weeks ago, Reid had a series of talks with former coordinator Steve Spagnuolo about returning, league sources said.
Spagnuolo, fired as head coach of the St. Louis Rams earlier this month, ultimately chose to take a coordinator job with the New Orleans Saints.