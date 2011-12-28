Bowl games provide a look at what top prospects have to offer

Montee Ball*, Wisconsin, RB: Ball will put the finishing touches on one of the most prolific single-season performances by a running back in college football. He has scored 38 touchdowns while amassing over 2,000 yards from scrimmage. In spite of those numbers, scouts still worry about his ability to thrive at the next level, due to his straight-line running style and perceived lack of top-end speed. If he can produce a few big runs against one of the fastest defenses in the country, Ball can answer some of the questions about his game.