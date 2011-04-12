Bowers' knee not clear on recheck; agent denies any issues

"As to his progress and the feedback from the medical recheck, every team we've spoken to, including multiple GMs, has said that, overall, Da'Quan's knee has shown good healing, has continued to get better since the combine, and, perhaps most importantly, showed absolutely no acute or remote ill effects as a result of his April 1 workout (i.e. no swelling, no increase in laxity, etc.)," Flanagan said in the statement. "We know of at least two 'stations' (multiple doctors) at the recheck who improved his grade from the combine. In short, their doctors indicated that the fact that the knee didn't swell up after a full pro-day workout, followed immediately by a week of visiting teams via air travel (which can increase swelling) is clearly a very positive sign.