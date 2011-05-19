Bowers eager to show he's OK after 'heartbreaking' draft slide

Bowers looks much more lean and fit these days than he did three months ago at the NFL Scouting Combine. At 280 pounds, he's at an optimum weight for a left defensive end, the position Dominik said Bowers will play in the Bucs' 4-3 defense. He's able to run, cut, jump and fully train now because the infamous knee that caused him to be pulled off several teams' draft boards is healing. Bowers wouldn't say that he's fully recovered, but that he's "ahead of schedule" and would be ready for training camp.