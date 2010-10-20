Bowen wins the name game for Brees and his wife

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he and his wife, Brittany, have agreed on a name for their second son: Bowen Christopher Brees.
The reigning Super Bowl MVP announced the name on his Twitter account Wednesday, one day after the baby was born, saying: "Brit finally gave in."
Earlier this month, Brees posted a Twitter message soliciting ideas for uncommon boy names that begin with the letter "B." Brees said within days he had received more than 6,000 responses.
"It wasn't really a name battle, but it was," Brees told The Times-Picayune. "We had a lot of good choices, and Bowen has been mine ever since Baylen was born. ... I always hoped we'd be able to give him a little brother."
The couple's first son, Baylen, was born in January 2009. He became indelibly linked to the Saints' Super Bowl win last February when his father carried him onto the field as confetti fell around them during the postgame celebration.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.