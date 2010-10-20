Bowen wins the name game for Brees and his wife

Published: Oct 20, 2010 at 07:28 PM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he and his wife, Brittany, have agreed on a name for their second son: Bowen Christopher Brees.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP announced the name on his Twitter account Wednesday, one day after the baby was born, saying: "Brit finally gave in."

Earlier this month, Brees posted a Twitter message soliciting ideas for uncommon boy names that begin with the letter "B." Brees said within days he had received more than 6,000 responses.

"It wasn't really a name battle, but it was," Brees told The Times-Picayune. "We had a lot of good choices, and Bowen has been mine ever since Baylen was born. ... I always hoped we'd be able to give him a little brother."

The couple's first son, Baylen, was born in January 2009. He became indelibly linked to the Saints' Super Bowl win last February when his father carried him onto the field as confetti fell around them during the postgame celebration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Big Week 11 games & QB-needy teams picking early in the draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

The First Read, Week 12: Stellar defense driving Cowboys; Eagles in a lull; updated MVP rankings

Can Micah Parsons and Dallas' defense lift the Cowboys to playoff glory? Jeffri Chadiha digs into that storyline in this week's First Read. Plus, updated MVP rankings and who's up and who's down heading into Week 12.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields dealing with left shoulder dislocation

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a left shoulder dislocation that he suffered during a Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Week 11 Monday night inactives: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals "Monday Night Football" game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE