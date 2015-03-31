Bowe: I'm 'going back to the Dwayne Bowe of 2010'

Not one of Dwayne Bowe's 60 catches in Kansas City last season went for a touchdown, but the veteran wideout says that will change with the Cleveland Browns.
"I have a chance to revitalize myself," Bowe told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday. "Just sit back and watch."
Nearly three weeks after signing his two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Browns, Bowe acknowledged that he was lured to town by general manager Ray Farmer.
After serving as Kansas City's director of pro personnel from 2006 through 2012, Farmer showed Bowe game tape from the wideout's stellar 15-touchdown campaign in 2010 before saying: "We are going to use you just like that."
"Him knowing what I can do, seeing me in practice, making crazy plays, splitting the safeties, he knows I still can do that. I couldn't showcase that last year," said Bowe, who declared that he's "going back to the Dwayne Bowe of 2010."
In one of the wackier stats in eons, not a single Chiefs wideout scored a receiving touchdown in 2014. Quarterback Alex Smith, though, doesn't deserve all the blame. Bowe hasn't been the same player in years and lacks the field speed to beat defenders. It's challenging to project glowing results inside a Browns offense set to be led -- barring a Johnny Manziel comeback -- by Josh McCown.
The Browns also lost difference-making tight end Jordan Cameron and gifted play-caller Kyle Shanahan. Under new coordinator John DeFelippo, Bowe -- expected to line up on the outside across from Brian Hartline -- was told by Farmer that he'll be "moving around, going on motion, trying to hit the deep ball, trying to break plays."
The Browns have plans for Bowe, but Cleveland's offense remains littered with more questions than answers. No matter who they sign, that won't change until the decades-long quarterback drought comes to an end by Lake Erie.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the eight biggest offseason surprises. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.