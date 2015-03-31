Around the NFL

Bowe: I'm 'going back to the Dwayne Bowe of 2010'

Published: Mar 31, 2015 at 10:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Not one of Dwayne Bowe's 60 catches in Kansas City last season went for a touchdown, but the veteran wideout says that will change with the Cleveland Browns.

"I have a chance to revitalize myself," Bowe told ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday. "Just sit back and watch."

Nearly three weeks after signing his two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Browns, Bowe acknowledged that he was lured to town by general manager Ray Farmer.

After serving as Kansas City's director of pro personnel from 2006 through 2012, Farmer showed Bowe game tape from the wideout's stellar 15-touchdown campaign in 2010 before saying: "We are going to use you just like that."

"Him knowing what I can do, seeing me in practice, making crazy plays, splitting the safeties, he knows I still can do that. I couldn't showcase that last year," said Bowe, who declared that he's "going back to the Dwayne Bowe of 2010."

In one of the wackier stats in eons, not a single Chiefs wideout scored a receiving touchdown in 2014. Quarterback Alex Smith, though, doesn't deserve all the blame. Bowe hasn't been the same player in years and lacks the field speed to beat defenders. It's challenging to project glowing results inside a Browns offense set to be led -- barring a Johnny Manziel comeback -- by Josh McCown.

The Browns also lost difference-making tight end Jordan Cameron and gifted play-caller Kyle Shanahan. Under new coordinator John DeFelippo, Bowe -- expected to line up on the outside across from Brian Hartline -- was told by Farmer that he'll be "moving around, going on motion, trying to hit the deep ball, trying to break plays."

The Browns have plans for Bowe, but Cleveland's offense remains littered with more questions than answers. No matter who they sign, that won't change until the decades-long quarterback drought comes to an end by Lake Erie.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the eight biggest offseason surprises. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matt Ryan returns as starter at QB for Colts vs. Raiders over Sam Ehlinger

Matt Ryan will start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts' game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon after Sam Ehlinger started the last two games.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) out, Colt McCoy to start vs. John Wolford, Rams

A problematic hamstring will keep Kyler Murray out for Week 10. Murray is officially inactive for the Cardinals' crucial matchup Sunday against the host Rams. In Murray's place, Colt McCoy will take the starting reins for the Cards.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) inactive vs. Packers

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

news

Tom Brady leads Buccaneers to victory in Munich: 'One of the great football experiences I've ever had'

In many ways, Sunday's showdown between the Seahawks and Buccaneers broke new ground. But the historic event had a familiar finish, a result recognizable to Americans and Europeans alike: a Tom Brady win.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 10 action.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill active, returns to starting lineup vs. Broncos

Ryan Tannehill's awaited return will come Sunday. After missing the past two games, Tannehill is officially active and will start for the Tennessee Titans against the Denver Broncos in Week 10.

news

Josh Allen (elbow) active, starts for Bills vs. Vikings

Since Week 12 of his rookie season, Josh Allen has been a constant under center for the Bills. That will not change Sunday. Allen is officially active and will start for the Bills in their Week 10 meeting against the visiting Vikings.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 10: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 10 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 10 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Giants WR Kenny Golladay (knee) to play vs. Texans after missing four games

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Texans,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) in line to play Sunday vs. Vikings

Quarterback Josh Allen is able to grip a football despite suffering a UCL injury to his throwing elbow in Week 9 and is in line to play after practicing in a limited fashion on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play Sunday vs. Broncos

After missing the past two games, Ryan Tannehill is expected to be active and start for the Tennessee Titans against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE