Bowe agrees to terms

The Chiefs have come to terms with their first-round draft pick, Dwayne Bowe, according to the NFL Network's Adam Schefter. Terms were not immediately disclosed.
Bowe is expected in camp Monday.
The former LSU receiver was the 23rd overall selection. He should give the Chiefs a big-play threat. The 6-foot-2 Bowe had 65 receptions for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns for LSU last season.
Bowe is expected to compete with Eddie Kennison and Samie Parker for playing time this season.
The signing of Bowe leaves just three first-round selections from the 2007 NFL Draft unsigned -- the Raiders' JaMarcus Russell (No. 1 overall), the Jets' Darrelle Revis (14) and the Browns' Bardy Quinn (22). Jon Beason (25) signed with Carolina on Sunday.