Bowe agrees to terms

Published: Aug 05, 2007 at 02:21 PM

The Chiefs have come to terms with their first-round draft pick, Dwayne Bowe, according to the NFL Network's Adam Schefter. Terms were not immediately disclosed.

Bowe is expected in camp Monday.

The former LSU receiver was the 23rd overall selection. He should give the Chiefs a big-play threat. The 6-foot-2 Bowe had 65 receptions for 990 yards and 12 touchdowns for LSU last season.

Bowe is expected to compete with Eddie Kennison and Samie Parker for playing time this season.

The signing of Bowe leaves just three first-round selections from the 2007 NFL Draft unsigned -- the Raiders' JaMarcus Russell (No. 1 overall), the Jets' Darrelle Revis (14) and the Browns' Bardy Quinn (22). Jon Beason (25) signed with Carolina on Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Man charged in death of Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, older brother of Browns LB

A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday night in the death of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's older brother. Police in Hampton, Virginia, said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson.

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: 'Not as long as I'm the head coach'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's name has been attached to talks about an extension and a potential trade this offseason. Head coach Mike Vrabel isn't having any of the latter.

news

Rayfield Wright, longtime Cowboys tackle and Hall of Famer, dies at 76

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 76 years old.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW