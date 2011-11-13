Botched snap costs Browns chance to beat Rams

Published: Nov 13, 2011 at 07:28 AM

CLEVELAND -- Phil Dawson missed a 22-yard field-goal attempt after a bounced snap with just over 2 minutes left, giving the St. Louis Rams a 13-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns, who again failed to score a touchdown at home and couldn't count on their steady kicker to bail them out.

Dawson made four field goals in blustery conditions, but his line-drive attempt with 2:09 sailed left and capped a series of late gaffes by the Browns (3-6), who were booed by their fans as they left the field.

Ryan Pontbriand's snap appeared to hit the right leg of one of Cleveland's linemen, causing the ball to skip back to holder Brad Maynard, who did a great job of placing the ball. However, Dawson's timing was thrown off, and he missed the chip shot.

Stephen Jackson rushed for 128 yard for the Rams (2-7).

