Boston vs. New York: And the winner is ...

Who do you have, Boston or New York? America, nay the world, was thrilled when the Patriots knocked off the St. Louis Football Club back in 2001. The world again had Boston's back when it rallied to beat New York back in 2004. But then the tide changed.
The Red Sox won a second World Series, and a number of their fans became more insufferable than the team we rooted against -- kind of like Ronald Miller after he broke up with Cindy Mancini to become popular in "Can't Buy Me Love".
After "Spygate" and a nearly perfect record, nobody liked the Patriots much either. Suddenly Boston was the villain. (Though, if you grew up a Lakers fan, you knew this already. Seriously, when the Red Sox won in 2004, I was screaming like Bobby "The Brain" Heenan after Hulk Hogan joined the nWo as I said we shouldn't root for that.)
But is Boston still the lovable underdog we once rooted for as we enter Super Bowl XLVI? Let's break it down.
Wow. No wonder you guys hate New York so much. But it does appear Boston is still the underdog. I'm just not sure about the loveable part.