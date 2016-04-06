Bortles: Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns NFL's best WR duo

Powered by the talented young wide-receiver duo of Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns, the Jaguars' offense generated their second-most points of the 21st century last season.
On a recent edition of the Move The Sticks Podcast, NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah touted Blake Bortles' attack as one that is poised to join the ranks of the league's most dangerous.
Bortles didn't back down from that sentiment in Wednesday's appearance with NFL Network's NFL HQ.
Asked if Robinson and Hurns represent the greatest one-two punch in the NFL, Bortles responded, "I'd say they're No. 1. They're special, man."
"A-Rob is obviously the guy that can go downfield, can jump and can make the big play," Bortles continued. "And Hurns is Mr. Reliable, doesn't drop a whole lot of balls, is always in the right place at the right time. And they work well together, they feed off of each other, they root for one another. So it's pretty cool to see, to watch them grow and grow with them as an offensive unit."
Bortles conceded that he might be a little biased as their quarterback, but the Robinson-Hurns duo is certainly on the rise.
Robinson set a new franchise mark with 14 receiving touchdowns while pacing the NFL with 31 receptions of 20 or more yards. A true alpha dog, he wins at the catch point with size, length, exceptional ball skills, uncanny body control and superior leaping ability.
Hurns boasted the league's longest touchdown streak, scoring in seven consecutive games. Wide receivers coach Jerry Sullivan told NFL Media's Jeff Darlington last November that Hurns' work ethic and toughness compare to Anquan Boldin's.
Are they truly the NFL's top one-two punch?
If not for Martavis Bryant's one-year suspension, the Steelers' dynamic tag-team of Bryant and Antonio Brown would be the obvious choice as the cream of the crop.
NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks ranked the NFL's top pass-catching duos late last month, placing Robinson and Hurns second behind the Jets' tandem of Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker.
Since 2012, Brandon Marshall leads the NFL with 45 touchdown receptions. Third place on the list? Decker's 41 touchdowns. They each produced a touchdown reception in nine different games last year, sailing past the 1998 Vikings' transcendent duo of Randy Moss and Cris Carter as the most consistently productive end-zone tandem in history.
If tight ends are included under "one-two punch," though, it's hard to top the Patriots' ultra-productive combo of Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. A freakishly stellar specimen, Gronkowski has been the most unstoppable offensive weapon in the game over the past half-decade. An underrated athlete, Edelman has replaced Wes Welker as the league's most elusive interior route runner.
With Gronkowski and Edelman at peak strength, the Patriots were unbeatable for nearly three months last season, scoring in an astonishing NFL-record 38 consecutive quarters until injuries began taking their toll in mid-November.
When the Jaguars reach that level of consistent excellence, Robinson and Hurns will have a strong claim as the best in the business.