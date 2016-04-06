Bortles: Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns NFL's best WR duo

"A-Rob is obviously the guy that can go downfield, can jump and can make the big play," Bortles continued. "And Hurns is Mr. Reliable, doesn't drop a whole lot of balls, is always in the right place at the right time. And they work well together, they feed off of each other, they root for one another. So it's pretty cool to see, to watch them grow and grow with them as an offensive unit."