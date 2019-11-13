Book excerpt: Jim Rooney's 'A Different Way to Win'

As a result, in the mid-1990s, the NFL was facing a run of franchise instability. With the advent of free agency, teams needed more cash on hand to pay signing bonuses and the like. That means they needed to generate revenue they would not have to share with the other teams. Stadium revenue--from suite sales, for instance--is not shared among teams. So teams that needed revenue went looking for new stadiums and they found them in smaller markets that were willing to foot the bill to build those stadiums while bigger markets were not. The Rams and Raiders had left Los Angeles--the country's second-largest television market--to go to St. Louis and Oakland (a return engagement for the Raiders), respectively. The Houston Oilers announced that they would relocate to Nashville. The Patriots flirted with leaving the Boston suburb of Foxborough to move to Hartford, Conn.