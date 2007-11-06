Book excerpt: Birth of the eight-game package

Despite being away from our families on Thanksgiving, we were all in a great mood. The games had finally arrived! We hit Kansas City two days before kickoff and found ourselves in the midst of a virtual heat wave -- a downright balmy 60 degrees. So, that night a few of us strolled the famed Plaza (where the city holds the traditional Thanksgiving Night lighting ceremony that annually attracts a crowd of 600,000) and grabbed some dinner. We were joined by the actor Paul Rudd, a life-long Kansas Citian and a long-time Friend of the Program. Paul was in town for the game, which was no surprise. One of the first celebrities to ever appear on NFL Total Access, Paul showed on our set draped in the game-worn Chiefs jersey of perennial Pro-Bowl offensive lineman Will Shields. He didn't want to discuss his upcoming movies Anchorman and The 40-Year Old Virgin but rather preferred to crow about the greatness of Priest Holmes and bemoan the Chiefs porous defense. We have a weekly Friday segment called "Celebrity Picks", in which TV actors and musicians and the like visit NFL Total Access to predict the winners of 10 games from the upcoming week of action. When Paul came on our set he nailed 7 correctly. And then there's his addiction to fantasy football. Paul is an enthusiastic founding owner in the annual NFL Total Access Hollywood Fantasy Football League, fielding a team called "Tastes Like Chicken." We knew our show had gained in popularity when Paul once got accosted in the men's room at a Chiefs-Ravens game in Baltimore by a man who pointed and screamed: "Hey! It's Tastes Like Chicken!" Yes, the man is quite popular, especially in his hometown. Pictures, autographs, handshakes the entire night and Paul graciously handled each and every one.