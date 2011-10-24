Bone bruise likely to sideline Cards RB Wells up to 2 weeks

Published: Oct 24, 2011 at 06:49 AM

The Arizona Cardinals expect to lose running back Beanie Wells for at least a week, and possibly two, with a bone bruise in his right knee, a team source said Monday.

"Good news is it's not a surgical option," Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "His knee is stable."

Wells suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was taken to the locker room with less than 2 minutes remaining in the first half and didn't return to the game, finishing with 12 carries for 42 yards.

Backup Alfonso Smith took over for Wells and carried just five times for 17 yards, but he did score a touchdown.

The Cardinals, who have been thin at running back this season, could work out free agents this week.

