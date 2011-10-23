Bolts TE Gates to play; Jets DE DeVito out with knee injury

After missing three games with an injured right foot, San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gateswill return to the field Sunday against the New York Jets.
Gates played in the first two games of the season, but he tore scar tissue in his right foot during a Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots and since has been sidelined with lingering effects from the plantar fascia injury he suffered last season. The seven-time Pro Bowl tight end has eight catches for 74 yards this season.
Gates practiced for the first time in a month Monday and participated in practices Wednesday and Friday. KNSD-TV reported Friday that Gates is unlikely to play the entire game against the Jets.
Jets center Nick Mangold (ankle) is active and starting, as expected, but defensive end Mike DeVito is out with a knee injury suffered in practice earlier in the week. Rookie Kenrick Ellis, who made his NFL debut Monday night, started in DeVito's place.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.