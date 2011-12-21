Bolts, Lions could electrify Ford Field

Why to watch
Philip Rivers is playing like his old self. The Chargers don't seem to ever lose in December. And San Diego is still alive for the AFC West title. The Lions have set a record for comeback wins, and are one of few teams equipped to keep up with San Diego in a track meet. This game promises fireworks galore.
Inside story
Both these defenses could have trouble covering the huge receivers (Vincent Jackson/Megatron) and massive tight ends. Neither secondary is particularly huge or elite. The Chargers offensive line held up surprisingly well against the Ravens, but can they do it again? The Lions' lack of a running game, to slow the game down, could be a big factor here.