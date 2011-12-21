Bolts, Lions could electrify Ford Field

Published: Dec 21, 2011 at 08:05 AM

Why to watch
Philip Rivers is playing like his old self. The Chargers don't seem to ever lose in December. And San Diego is still alive for the AFC West title. The Lions have set a record for comeback wins, and are one of few teams equipped to keep up with San Diego in a track meet. This game promises fireworks galore.

Inside story
Both these defenses could have trouble covering the huge receivers (Vincent Jackson/Megatron) and massive tight ends. Neither secondary is particularly huge or elite. The Chargers offensive line held up surprisingly well against the Ravens, but can they do it again? The Lions' lack of a running game, to slow the game down, could be a big factor here.

More: Go inside each Week 16 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers sign veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The San Francisco 49ers are adding safety depth with several defensive backs ailing.
news

Dak Prescott playing in Cowboys' third preseason game 'not out of the question'

If all goes according to plan, Cowboys fans could be seeing Dak Prescott take the field prior to Week 1 against the Buccaneers.
news

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson on practice: 'I can't be afraid to make mistakes'

Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson told reporters Wednesday he's learning on the fly each day, not worrying about turnovers in practice, but rather using those lessons to prepare for when games matter.
news

Frank Reich: Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson 'doing exceedingly well, but it is still early'

The Colts are currently without two key starters. When asked about their returns, head coach Frank Reich provided an optimistic, albeit vague, update on QB Carson Wentz and OL Quenton Nelson.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW