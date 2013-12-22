Bolts keep playoff hopes alive with win over Raiders

Published: Dec 22, 2013 at 12:40 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Philip Rivers threw a go-ahead, 4-yard touchdown pass to rookie Keenan Allen in the third quarter and the San Diego Chargers remained alive in the playoff race by overcoming three turnovers to beat Oakland 26-13 on Sunday.

The Chargers also got help from Buffalo, which beat Miami 19-0, and was getting help from New England, which was leading Baltimore.

The Chargers (8-7), who have won three straight games for the first time this season, need more help to end a three-year playoff drought. They have to beat Kansas City at home next Sunday and have Miami and Baltimore both lose.

Oakland (4-11) helped San Diego, too, by committing 12 penalties for 73 yards. Mike Jenkins was penalized 15 yards for taunting Ryan Mathews after he pushed the running back out of bounds. Allen scored six plays later.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Philip Rivers' performance against the Raiders with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Lombardi reunites with Sean Payton as new Broncos offensive coordinator

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is being hired as the Denver Broncos' new OC, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies intriguing team fits for top prospects

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects might your favorite squad be eyeing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis? Daniel Jeremiah previewed the event on Friday, identifying some intriguing prospect-team fits.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE