Bolts could damage Dolphins' dwindling hopes

Published: Sep 28, 2011 at 10:48 AM

Why to watch
Don't look now, but Ryan Mathews is showing the signs of becoming the feature back the Chargers drafted in the first round. He's been getting a lot of the load in the pass and run games, and also running with more conviction.

Inside story
Calls for Tony Sparano's job would only intensify if this one goes as some expect. And a middling Chargers offense could be in line for a breakout with Miami's defense in disarray. The Dolphins are beat up at corner and Philip Rivers has yet to find his peak form.

