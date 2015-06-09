Bolts, Corey Liuget agree on multi-year extension

While franchise quarterback Philip Rivers and Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle have dominated offseason headlines in San Diego, it's defensive end Corey Liuget who is the first of the trio to land a new contract with the Chargers.
The Chargers and Liuget agreed on a multi-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's a five-year extension for Liuget worth $58.5 million with $30 million guaranteed, per a source involved in the situation.
The organization views the 2011 first-round draft pick as a key piece of their future, Rapoport noted last week.
Liuget, 25, has started 61 of a possible 64 games over the past four years, leading the defensive line in snaps. Although he struggles at times against the run, he's the rare Chargers defensive star capable of pushing the pocket to harass opposing quarterbacks.
It would be understandable if the Chargers were gun-shy about committing to a young nucleus player on defense after inside linebacker Donald Butler's disappointing first season under a new seven-year, $51.8 million deal. Fortunately for Liuget, that's obviously not the case.
