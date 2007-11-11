Bollinger starts in place of Jackson at quarterback for Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Minnesota quarterback Brooks Bollinger got the start in place of the injured Tarvaris Jackson for the Vikings against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Jackson, who sustained a concussion in last week's 35-17 victory over San Diego, remained active on Sunday. Kelly Holcomb was listed as the third quarterback.
It's Bollinger's first start since he led the New York Jets to a 30-26 victory against Buffalo on Jan. 1, 2006. Jackson and Bollinger shared time in practice this week. Jackson said he hasn't had any significant effects from the injury.
Bollinger, who replaced Jackson against the Chargers, has finished the last two games, going 14-for-20 for 189 yards and a touchdown.
Holcomb, the Vikings' starter for one game this season, has lingering stiffness and pain in his neck from a hit two weeks ago in a loss to Philadelphia.
Vikings starting cornerback Antoine Winfield (hamstring) was inactive and replaced in the lineup by Marcus McCauley. Winfield said he felt a little better this week after missing the win against the Chargers.
For the Packers, the inactives included tight end Bubba Franks (knee) and starting safety Nick Collins (knee). Collins is expected to be out several weeks after an awkward tackle in last week's 33-22 win against Kansas City.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press