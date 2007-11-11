Bollinger starts in place of Jackson at quarterback for Vikings

Published: Nov 11, 2007 at 05:45 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Minnesota quarterback Brooks Bollinger got the start in place of the injured Tarvaris Jackson for the Vikings against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Jackson, who sustained a concussion in last week's 35-17 victory over San Diego, remained active on Sunday. Kelly Holcomb was listed as the third quarterback.

It's Bollinger's first start since he led the New York Jets to a 30-26 victory against Buffalo on Jan. 1, 2006. Jackson and Bollinger shared time in practice this week. Jackson said he hasn't had any significant effects from the injury.

Bollinger, who replaced Jackson against the Chargers, has finished the last two games, going 14-for-20 for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Holcomb, the Vikings' starter for one game this season, has lingering stiffness and pain in his neck from a hit two weeks ago in a loss to Philadelphia.

Vikings starting cornerback Antoine Winfield (hamstring) was inactive and replaced in the lineup by Marcus McCauley. Winfield said he felt a little better this week after missing the win against the Chargers.

The Vikings also put rookie wide receiver Sidney Rice (hamstring) on the inactive list.

For the Packers, the inactives included tight end Bubba Franks (knee) and starting safety Nick Collins (knee). Collins is expected to be out several weeks after an awkward tackle in last week's 33-22 win against Kansas City.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jamal Adams gives emotional speech to Seahawks teammates ahead of surgery

Jamal Adams got a chance to visit his teammates after practice Friday, and the injured safety gave an emotional speech ahead of the Seahawks traveling to play the 49ers in Week 2.

news

College Football Hall of Famer, Super Bowl XVIII champion OL Shelby Jordan dies at 70

Shelby Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington University in St. Louis earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, has died. He was 70.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE