Boller's extension could keep Leftwich out of Baltimore

The Ravens agreed in principle on a one-year contract extension with quarterback Kyle Boller on Thursday, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter. Boller will be under contract with Baltimore through the 2008 season.
"This is good news for us," head coach Brian Billick said in a statement. "We have said all along how important Kyle is to this team, and this secures him for at least another season for us."
Boller is expected to sign the contract on Friday. Exact terms are not known, but Boller's extension is known to be worth more than $3 million.
"I am ecstatic," said Boller. "Baltimore is the place I really want to be. The Ravens have the best organization in the NFL, and I feel very fortunate that I'm going to continue to be a part of it. I have a great deal of respect for Mr. Bisciotti, Ozzie Newsome and coach Billick. I'm thankful for the confidence they've shown in me, and hopefully, I can play here for a long time."
The deal likely eliminates any chance that Baltimore would sign free-agent quarterback Byron Leftwich, whom Jacksonville released Saturday.
