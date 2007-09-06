Boller's extension could keep Leftwich out of Baltimore

Published: Sep 06, 2007 at 12:41 PM

The Ravens agreed in principle on a one-year contract extension with quarterback Kyle Boller on Thursday, reports NFL Network's Adam Schefter. Boller will be under contract with Baltimore through the 2008 season.

"This is good news for us," head coach Brian Billick said in a statement. "We have said all along how important Kyle is to this team, and this secures him for at least another season for us."

Boller is expected to sign the contract on Friday. Exact terms are not known, but Boller's extension is known to be worth more than $3 million.

"I am ecstatic," said Boller. "Baltimore is the place I really want to be. The Ravens have the best organization in the NFL, and I feel very fortunate that I'm going to continue to be a part of it. I have a great deal of respect for Mr. Bisciotti, Ozzie Newsome and coach Billick. I'm thankful for the confidence they've shown in me, and hopefully, I can play here for a long time."

Boller has started 34 of his 41 career games since he was selected by the Ravens with the 19th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. Boller, who is 18-16 as a starter, saw action in five games in 2006, completing a career-high 60 percent of his passes for 485 yards and five touchdowns.

The deal likely eliminates any chance that Baltimore would sign free-agent quarterback Byron Leftwich, whom Jacksonville released Saturday.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets acquiring Shaq Lawson from Texans in trade

New York is replacing one Lawson with another. After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson for the season, the Jets are trading for former first-round pick Shaq Lawson.
news

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders enthralled with uptempo offense: 'It's going to be an exciting year for sure'

Entering his first season with the Bills, Emmanuel Sanders already is loving his experience in Brian Daboll's uptempo offense.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton undergoing evaluation for neck injury

The Colts could be without receiver ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ to begin the regular season.
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins believed to have suffered season-ending ACL tear

The Ravens could be without ﻿J.K. Dobbins﻿ for the entirety of the 2021 regular season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW