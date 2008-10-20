Boldin practices, hopes to play against Carolina

Published: Oct 20, 2008 at 12:18 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Anquan Boldin returned to practice for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, just over three weeks after he was injured on a vicious hit by the New York Jets' Eric Smith.

"I'm feeling good enough to put a helmet back on now," he said after the light workout.

The standout wide receiver was scheduled to see the doctor on Tuesday and hoped to gain medical clearance to play Sunday, when the Cardinals are at Carolina.

"I feel like I'm ready to go," he said. "That's what I've been working toward these past couple of weeks, getting back on the field after the bye week."

Boldin underwent surgery to repair a sinus fracture and wasn't able to eat solid food until about a week ago. He said he lost 10 pounds, but regained it when he was able to return to eating solid foods and lifting weights.

Boldin was off to a terrific start with 27 catches for 366 yards and five touchdowns in four games. He was hurt in the waning seconds of the Cardinals' 56-35 loss to the Jets when he went up in the air to try to catch a pass in the end zone.

He was hit from behind on the play, then took a helmet-to-helmet shot from Smith from the front. Smith was fined $50,000 and suspended for a game because of the hit.

Boldin repeated his belief that it was just "an unfortunate incident" and nothing malicious.

"A guy hit me from the behind so I couldn't absorb the blow like I usually do from in front," Boldin said. "... My helmet kind of lifted up and the guy hit me square on."

He said he's seen video of the hit a few times, and repeated that it will have no impact on his trademark bruising style.

"The way that I approach the game won't change," he said. "The way that I play won't change."

Without Boldin, the Cardinals beat Buffalo and Dallas, then had last weekend off.

"We got a little bit (from him) last week, but to see him have the helmet on and go through some of the drills was good to see," Arizona coach Ken Whisenhunt said.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said the return of Boldin would make a good Arizona offense even better.

"I'm ecstatic," Fitzgerald said. "Q's a big part of what we're able to do on offense. With him back this offense is so much more versatile. He can line up in the backfield, he can play quarterback, he can be in the slot, he can be outside. It just gives the defenses more things to prepare for, and it gives me the opportunity to make some deep plays."

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud CAN be MVP; Lions WILL earn NFC's No. 1 seed; Bengals MUST win on Thursday in Baltimore

Is rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud a legitimate MVP candidate? Could the Eagles ultimately cede the NFC's No. 1 seed to a long-suffering franchise on the rise? Which AFC power faces a must-win game in Week 11? Adam Schein provides nine statements you can take to the bank.
news

Raiders claim CB Jack Jones off waivers from Patriots 

Cornerback Jack Jones, waived Monday by the New England Patriots, is being claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, via Jones' agent J. Tooson, on Tuesday. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects

Could the next C.J. Stroud be available in the 2024 NFL Draft? Chad Reuter reveals his player comp for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and six other top Senior Bowl prospects.
news

Move the Sticks: MNF recap, evaluating C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Week 11 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 