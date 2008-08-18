Boldin has 'no relationship' with Cardinals coach Whisenhunt

Boldin has three years left on a contract extension that Arizona awarded him after his second season in the league. It is scheduled to pay him $2.5 million this season. The Cardinals have said they hope to get Boldin a new deal, they have tried to give him a new deal in the past, and they will continue to do so in the future. But Boldin has vowed not to re-sign with Arizona, not after what he feels the Cardinals have put him through.