Boldin has 'no relationship' with Cardinals coach Whisenhunt

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin's displeasure with the Cardinals has not dissipated. If anything, it has intensified.
Boldin criticized the organization Monday for "lying" to him about the new contract he desires but has not procured, and he saved his strongest comments for Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt, with whom he no longer communicates.
"At this point we have no relationship, and I don't see that changing," Boldin told NFL Network. "It's just gotten to a point where I think lines were crossed.
"If you ask me, coaches should be coaches, management should be management, and I don't think those lines should be crossed. But when you cross those lines, you put yourself in postiion for things like this to happen."
Age: 27
Height: 6-1
Weight: 217
College: Florida State
Experience: 6th season
Now, Boldin is upset with the organization and more upset with Whisenhunt, whom he feels got unnecessarily involved in negotiations that have soured.
Boldin has three years left on a contract extension that Arizona awarded him after his second season in the league. It is scheduled to pay him $2.5 million this season. The Cardinals have said they hope to get Boldin a new deal, they have tried to give him a new deal in the past, and they will continue to do so in the future. But Boldin has vowed not to re-sign with Arizona, not after what he feels the Cardinals have put him through.
Last year, Boldin said the Cardinals promised him a new contract that they have failed to deliver. But they have re-signed fellow Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald to a four year, $40 million contract.
"They made different promises saying they would take care of me," Boldin said. "It all goes back to last year, even before camp. I sat in on a meeting with Whisenhunt and the (team owners) Bidwills, and their exact words were they wouldn't let me go into this season without a new deal.
"Well, here we are a year later and still no new deal. The deals they put on the table were slaps in the face as opposed to deals that would take care of me. For me, it's an uncomfortable situaton. I feel lied to by the organizaiton. It's hard for them to ask me to give me my all when it hasn't been reciprocated."
Asked if he could envision himself still producing despite his level of unhappiness, Boldin said: "I can be productive on the field but that's as far as it goes. I will try to detach myself from the organization as much as possible.
"As long as I'm here, I can't see myself as a happy member of this organization at all, not with this situation being what it is. I don't see it being rectified, either. The relationship with me and the organization is done. I'm here to uphold my contract, that's it."
Boldin would prefer to be traded and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, asked the Cardinals back in April to trade his client. Boldin is convinced that Arizona "turned down a bunch of teams willing to give up first-round picks. They clearly don't want to get a deal done."
And as long as the Cardinals do not complete a deal with Boldin or another team, they are going to have an unhappy camper who no longer cares to speak with his head coach.