Bold predictions: Todd Gurley gets back on track

A combination of crappy line play, terrible quarterbacking, bad play calling and defenses stacking the box have derailed Todd Gurley's ROY campaign. The rookie back has been held under 100 yards each of the last five games (averaging just 52.0 rush YPG), one run of 10-plus yards in his last four games and no touchdowns in the last two. That all ends Sunday. New offensive coordinator Rob Boras is going to slam the ball with Gurley, come hell or high water. The Lions' rush defense has been sturdy in recent weeks -- allowing fewer than 70 rush yards in four straight games -- but can still be burned on the second level by an elite talent like Gurley. -- Kevin Patra