Bold predictions: Jeff Janis to the rescue for Packers

Aaron Rodgers said it might be time to let it fly a little, and against the Redskins on Sunday he'll do just that. The Packers are stacked full of players who turn it on when the world is against them, and after a week of enduring the narrative that Kirk Cousins was better this season, Rodgers will be ready to bring the heat. Expect him to throw at least four touchdowns in a thriller. While Cousins will keep pace for a while, it will be Rodgers proving once again why he's the best in the business. -- Conor Orr