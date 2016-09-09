Bold predictions: Giants, Cowboys to go on TD frenzy

Ezekiel Elliott will eclipse 200 total yards on Sunday against the Giants: Jerry Jones may have wanted Joey Bosa at pick No. 4, but what he got was something much more. Elliott will puzzle the Giants' green linebacking corps and benefit from a rookie quarterback who will be eager to check down to a running back that could be on the field all three downs throughout the game. Elliott will be the headline, but this matchup between the Dallas offensive line and the Giants' $200 million defensive line -- the hog mollies who will truly prove this prediction wrong or right. -- Conor Orr