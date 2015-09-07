Bold predictions for the 2015 season

Here's a prediction that's come home with regularity since Savage Garden was on the charts: Peyton Manning will finish in the top five in MVP voting. So what makes this so bold? Well, this offseason has been especially rich with speculation about Manning's demise. People point to Manning's injury-ravaged second half in 2014, his gradual loss of arm strength and a new offense that doesn't suit him. And you know what? Those are all fair concerns. He did break down physically last year. His arm is one of the weakest among starting QBs. And yes, Gary Kubiak's offense could cause growing pains. And yet ... I refuse to count Manning out. I predict another big statistical season (how does 38 touchdowns, 4,300 yards and a 68 percent completion rate sound?) and another division title for the Broncos, their fourth in as many years with Manning at the helm. Don't run The Sheriff out of town just yet. -- Dan Hanzus