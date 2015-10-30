Around the NFL

Bold predictions: Big Ben set to top Bengals?

Published: Oct 30, 2015 at 03:53 AM

It's time for another round of bold predictions from the Around The NFL team. Remember, these predictions are not for the faint of heart.

Big Ben leads Steelers past Bengals

Buoyed by Ben Roethlisberger's return, the Steelers knock the Bengals from the ranks of the undefeated. With one of the NFL's best downfield passers back in the lineup, Pittsburgh takes full advantage of the dynamic playmaking trio of Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Martavis Bryant. While those offensive stars steal the headlines, the talented young defense led by defensive ends Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt continues to exceed expectations. Operating on all cylinders, the Steelers are now one of the NFL's most dangerous teams. -- Chris Wesseling

Todd Gurley drops 200 on the Niners

The Rams' offense is an unbalanced mess, but it almost doesn't matter. Not with rookie running back Todd Gurley operating as a massive star-in-the-making. An obvious candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Gurley single-handedly beat the Browns last week and will add to his mythology on Sunday with 200-plus yards against the 49ers. It's no fluke with Gurley. His acceleration and tackle-breaking talents have set him free for long gallops all season. I'm confident this will happen, but if Gurley doesn't top 200, Around The NFL editor Gregg Rosenthal will purchase a deeply expensive three-course dinner for the entire NFL Media family. -- Marc Sessler

Philip Rivers will throw for 500 yards

Rivers is averaging 350.3 yards per game, leading the NFL with 2,452 yards passing. Rivers needs to throw for 389-plus yards to set a new record for most passing yards in a three-game span since 1960 after going for 503 yards in Week 6 and 336 in Week 7. The Chargers quarterback faces a Ravens defense ranked 28th against the pass, giving up 283 yards per game through the air. Jimmy Smith hasn't been himself this season and will get picked on again Sunday. Rivers is averaging just 6.5 air yards per attempt, but in Week 8 he'll get plenty of YAC to get him over the 500-yard mark for the second time in three weeks.

Ameer Abdullah will amass 200 yards of total offense in London

While a portion of the city will be captivated when Fulham skipper Kit Symons takes his gang across town to face Bristol City, Abdullah will certainly make the highlights on Sky Sports. The versatile Lions back has been plagued by fumbling issues and, as a function of his haphazard offense, has not been used to the best of his ability. That all changes this weekend, when the Lions ride him to victory over the Chiefs. -- Conor Orr

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer re-signs with Patriots

Veteran signal-caller ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ has re-signed with the New England Patriots, his agency JL Sports announced Monday. It's a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: 'I just cringe when I hear stuff' like Carson Wentz is broken

Frank Reich was once again asked to detail why he believes in Carson Wentz is fixable. The Colts HC understands the line of questioning but repudiated the suggestion that the former Eagles QB is "broken."
news

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations

An NFL trailblazer has reached a new height in her career. The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager.
news

49ers sign former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee

Marqise Lee's return to the NFL includes a new location: Santa Clara. The former second-round pick signed with the 49ers on Monday.
news

Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

The Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix. Mike Garafolo reports that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor. The former 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both holes created by Alex Erickson's departure to Houston in free agency.
news

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North said it was a conscious choice to put the Bucs vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Tom Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
news

Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I'm ready to take someone's job'

Projected by many as a Day 2 draft pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown falling to the fourth round provided the Lions rookie wideout with the motivation to prove the doubters wrong.
news

Ryan Kerrigan signs with Eagles after 10 seasons in Washington

Ryan Kerrigan said goodbye to Washington in an Instagram post Sunday night. The longtime Washington edge rusher is staying in the NFC East, however.
news

Cardinals' Kingsbury tabs Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins as 'prettiest linebacker duo'

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is excited about the Arizona's new starting linebacker duo of Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins, who are the team's last two first-round selections.
news

Roundup: Bucs signing cornerback Antonio Hamilton to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are adding to their secondary depth with the signing of free-agent CB Antonio Hamilton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Bears HC Nagy: Andy Dalton will 'get the one reps' in OTAs after strong rookie camp from Justin Fields

Justin Fields has been making a great first impression at rookie minicamp. He still has some work to do to earn first-team repetitions.

Bears coach Matt Nagy reiterated Sunday that Andy Dalton will be the team's No. 1 QB when organized team activities commence next week.
news

Giants sign WR-turned-TE Kelvin Benjamin, RB Corey Clement

Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story continues. The Giants signed the former first-round wide receiver to play tight end following a tryout at rookie minicamp this weekend. New York also added former Eagles RB Corey Clement to its roster.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW