Bold predictions: Big Ben set to top Bengals?

Rivers is averaging 350.3 yards per game, leading the NFL with 2,452 yards passing. Rivers needs to throw for 389-plus yards to set a new record for most passing yards in a three-game span since 1960 after going for 503 yards in Week 6 and 336 in Week 7. The Chargers quarterback faces a Ravens defense ranked 28th against the pass, giving up 283 yards per game through the air. Jimmy Smith hasn't been himself this season and will get picked on again Sunday. Rivers is averaging just 6.5 air yards per attempt, but in Week 8 he'll get plenty of YAC to get him over the 500-yard mark for the second time in three weeks.