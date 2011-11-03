Bodden visits Chiefs, one week after Patriots cut him

Free-agent cornerback Leigh Bodden visited the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, according to a league source.
Bodden played a large role on the Patriots, primarily as a nickel back. He played in five games this season, starting one, and could be looking to catch on somewhere where he can play a bigger role. Bodden recorded 17 tackles and four passes defensed, but the Patriots' secondary has struggled, ranking last in the NFL in pass defense.
Bodden was in the third year of a four-year, $22 million deal. He had five interceptions in his first season with the Patriots but missed all of 2010 with a shoulder injury.
Bodden has totaled 18 interceptions in eight NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Patriots.