Bodden cleared in airport confrontation with police

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Leigh Bodden was acquitted Wednesday on charges stemming from a confrontation with police at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
A jury cleared Bodden of counts of disorderly conduct and failure to display a driver's license. On Tuesday, the judge at his municipal court trial had dismissed a resisting arrest charge.
Bodden was picking up his girlfriend and their two children at the airport on Sept. 5 when police say he drove in reverse down a one-way street, became verbally abusive and began to resist officers trying to place handcuffs on him.
Bodden has apologized to his coaches and teammates.
