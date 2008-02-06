Bodden cleared in airport confrontation with police

Published: Feb 06, 2008 at 12:16 PM

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Leigh Bodden was acquitted Wednesday on charges stemming from a confrontation with police at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

A jury cleared Bodden of counts of disorderly conduct and failure to display a driver's license. On Tuesday, the judge at his municipal court trial had dismissed a resisting arrest charge.

Bodden was picking up his girlfriend and their two children at the airport on Sept. 5 when police say he drove in reverse down a one-way street, became verbally abusive and began to resist officers trying to place handcuffs on him.

Bodden has apologized to his coaches and teammates.

