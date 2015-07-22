Bobby Wagner, Seahawks might have deal by camp

The Seattle Seahawks are making progress on a new contract for middle linebacker Bobby Wagner after opening negotiations in early June.
NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported on Wednesday's edition of NFL Total Access that talks have been "active" and there is optimism a deal might be finalized before training camp opens.
A long-term deal with Wagner would make it easier for the Seahawks to reserve the 2016 franchise tag for Russell Wilson.
Wagner is slated to earn just under $1 million in the final year of his rookie contract.
He's an obvious candidate for an extension after earning a first-team All Pro nod and one controversial MVP vote last season.
