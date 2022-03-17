Seahawks regret how longtime LB Bobby Wagner learned of his release

The Seattle Seahawks cut ties with ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ last week after a decade with the team. On Wednesday, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll offered regrets over how the departure went down.

Wagner tweeted last Friday of his release: "Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn't even hear it from them that I wasn't coming back."

Schneider and Carroll both attempted to take blame for not communicating with Wagner before news of his release leaked.

"Yeah, that's on me. I own that," Schneider said, via ESPN.

Carroll tried to interrupt, but Schneider insisted upon shouldering the blame.

"No, it really is [on me]," the GM said. "I wish I could have handled things better in that regard from a communication standpoint. I owe it to him. The organization owes it to him."

Added Carroll: "I'm guilty, too, because I didn't want it to happen. I wanted Bobby to stay with us forever, and so I kept encouraging John, 'Let's see what all the options could possibly be so maybe there's a way out that we don't have to do this.' So each day was crucial as we were drawing closer to it. And then really, it seemed like when Russell's news went out, then everything hit the fan kind of thing. We were supposed to meet with Bobby a couple of days after that, and the timing just didn't work out right. I regret that we didn't do a better job timing-wise.