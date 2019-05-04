Bobby Wagner preparing like it's last Seahawks season

A four-time All-Pro with five consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl, Wagner has tallied more than 100 tackles every season, with a career-low of 114 in 2015 and an average of 140 per season. In 2016, he led the NFL with a career-high 168 tackles. He also possesses a nose for the ball and the big play, having tallied eight fumble recoveries, nine interceptions and four total defensive touchdowns over his career.