Around the NFL

Bobby Wagner preparing like it's last Seahawks season

Published: May 04, 2019 at 09:26 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Playing only for Seattle and retiring as a Seahawk is the goal of linebacker Bobby Wagner.

However, Wagner's a realist and he knows this will not be his last season in the NFL, but it might well be his last year playing for the Seahawks.

"I want to retire a Seahawk, but I understand it's a business," Wagner told NFL Network's Omar Ruiz on Saturday at Wagner's high school alma mater, Colony High in Ontario, Calif. "I'm preparing like this is my last year as a Seahawk. If it is, I want to make sure I go out with a bang and make sure I give the city something to remember."

Back in Southern California on Saturday for a "Tackle Weekend Hunger" charity event to combat youth hunger in his hometown, Wagner told Ruiz that he and the Seahawks have yet to begin contract talks on a new deal, negotiations he intends on representing himself in.

Wagner enters the final season of his current four-year contract, due to make $10.5 million in base salary in 2019.

His career has spanned seven seasons thus far, all of them with the Seahawks and all of them as an absolute tackling machine.

A four-time All-Pro with five consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl, Wagner has tallied more than 100 tackles every season, with a career-low of 114 in 2015 and an average of 140 per season. In 2016, he led the NFL with a career-high 168 tackles. He also possesses a nose for the ball and the big play, having tallied eight fumble recoveries, nine interceptions and four total defensive touchdowns over his career.

Wagner, who has 125 tackles in 13 postseason games, will be 29 this season looking for at least one more impactful campaign in Seattle. What comes after is up in the air. However, it's almost a certainty that Wagner will net a large contract and he'll continue piling up tackles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory arrives in Denver after 'crazy week'

Randy Gregory was introduced for the first time as a Denver Bronco on Friday. It came three days after he had initially agreed to a deal to return to the Cowboys, but had a change of mind and went west to the AFC. 
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane upset Commanders 'didn't back off' after RB J.D. McKissic agreement

After reaching an agreement with running back J.D. McKissic only for him to re-sign with the Commanders, Bills general manager is a bit upset with the Washington brass. 
news

Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton passes away at 67

Known as "The Professor," John Clayton was a much-respected and beloved figure in the NFL media world who passed away after a brief illness. He was 67. 
news

Cowboys sign former Steelers WR James Washington to one-year deal

The Cowboys signed former Steelers wide receiver ﻿James Washington﻿ to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday. 
news

Cowboys agree to terms with pass rusher Dante Fowler on one-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with pass rusher ﻿Dante Fowler﻿, who previously played with the Falcons under current 'Boys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Eagles, Fletcher Cox expected to reach one-year deal in coming days

Released by Philadelphia in a cost-saving cut, Fletcher Cox and the Eagles are working through details on a one-year deal that's expected to be finalized and signed in the coming days, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday. 
news

Seahawks releasing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap 

The Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, the team announced.  
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving Steelers to sign with Chiefs on one-year, $10.75M max deal

Following five seasons with the Steelers, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing a one-year, $10.75 million max deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Browns trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson in deal that includes three first-round picks

The Cleveland Browns are trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Panthers sign WR D.J. Moore to three-year extension worth $61.9M in new money

The Carolina Panthers signed wide receiver D.J. Moore to an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2025 NFL season.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 18

The Minnesota Vikings and Adam Thielen reworked his contract to clear cap space, and the Chicago Bears nixed their deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical. NFL.com is tracking all of Friday's free agency news.
news

Cowboys re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to one-year contract

The Cowboys are bringing back a key defensive contributor. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Dallas is re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year contract.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW