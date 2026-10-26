Bo Nix's brilliant TD dash provided needed reminder for Broncos: 'You believe me now?'

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Bo Nix spotted the crease, but it wasn't until he squirted through it that he realized just how much unoccupied grass was in front of him.

"There's not a lot of times," the Broncos quarterback said, "where you get that much open space."

Nix needed a play like the one he made Sunday afternoon in the desert, an audacious 62-yard sprint into the end zone that lit the fuse on Denver's 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. It was a play that provided a needed reminder -- to fans, to teammates, to Nix himself -- of the quarterback's ability as a playmaker. It was a play that gave a jolt to a Denver offense that finally teased explosive potential while putting up 377 yards, its highest total since Week 2.

"This," veteran left tackle Garret Bolles said, "is who we are."

Perhaps most importantly, it was a play, Nix hopes, that will finally quiet the concerns about a right ankle that has dominated conversation in the Rocky Mountains and beyond.

"You believe me now?" said a grinning Nix, who earlier this week emphasized that all was right physically with the ankle, which was operated on twice during the offseason.

However, there was, Nix conceded, a mental aspect to working his way back from the surgeries and the truncated offseason to follow that he was still navigating.

"I think that's just what happens," he said. "You come back and every day is a progression. … It takes a while for things to fully reengage."

Let's start here. The Cardinals are not good defensively. There were vacancies in the field Sunday that Denver didn't see during a six-game start to the season full of sound defensive fronts and swarming secondaries. The Broncos will need to pass bigger tests -- starting with next week's pivotal home rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs -- to make the claim that they cured their ills offensively.

But with one glorious dash by Nix on Sunday, the path to meaningful improvement became a little less murky.

"I think it answered the question: Can he still run?" Broncos coach Sean Payton said.

The game was tied 6-6 with four minutes left in the second quarter when Nix led the Broncos to the line of scrimmage for a second-and-7 play. The Broncos had a personnel group with three tight ends, wide receiver Troy Franklin and running back Jonah Coleman. The Cardinals countered with a four-man rush and man coverage behind it. The math -- seven defenders to cover five eligible targets, only one of them a wide receiver -- should have left the Cardinals with resources to account for Nix, but as the play developed and four of Denver's five receivers drifted to the right side of the field, the Cardinals left a gaping hole as they chased in coverage.

"The seas just parted," Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said. "You want to stay plastered on your guys, but then at the same time, they got to, at some point, realize that that play's over and the new play began. S-- situation."

Still, as a big a breakdown as it may have been for Arizona's defense, speed was required to exploit it. Nix hit 19.9 miles per hour at the peak of his run, according to Next Gen Stats, moving "like a freakin' gazelle," as Bolles put it. "He just kept rolling," receiver Marvin Mims added.

By the time Cardinals defenders became unglued from the receivers, it was too late. No Arizona defender moved to within four yards of the quarterback until he had nearly reached the goal line. Nix finished with a flourish, a backward half-spin into the end zone to complete the longest touchdown run for a quarterback in franchise history.

"When he's making plays, he gets the whole team juiced up," defensive end Zach Allen said. "We see in practice how athletic he is. Bo's Bo. We're really glad he's our guy."

The big run was followed by two other splash plays for the Broncos. Denver ran a screen to RJ Harvey into the perfect look, and the second-year running back sprinted 52 yards to give the Broncos a 20-6 in the third quarter. Nix then hit a "honey hole" pass up the sideline for Mims, who then evaded safety Wydett Williams Jr. for a 47-yard gain that set up a J.K. Dobbins touchdown run.

"We were destined for a game like that to have everybody making plays," said Coleman, who returned from a four-game injury absence to rush for 54 yards on nine carries. "It was definitely great to see that."

Nix noted after the game that the debrief Monday will come with plenty of things to correct. That begins with a jarring lack of third-down efficiency. The Broncos were only 3-of-11 on those plays against the Cardinals and have converted only 18.9 percent of their third-down chances since Payton reclaimed the play-calling role from Davis Webb in Week 5. That's the worst mark in the league during that stretch. The Broncos have had an average distance to gain on those third downs of 8.1 yards, the fourth-highest figure in the league and one that speaks to Denver's early down run struggles and penalty issues that keep popping up for the offense.

Payton said after the game that he'll aim to get Coleman more touches. The rookie had four carries for 31 yards in the fourth quarter, reminiscent of his strong close against the Jaguars in Week 2.

"He looked really good," Payton said.

The Broncos didn't leave the desert claiming their offense is fully fixed and operational. They lost Jaylen Waddle to a chest injury in the fourth quarter after he dove on a fumble that came during what Payton called an "awful" play call for a reverse. Waddle spent time in the medical tent after the play, but the severity of his injury was not immediately clear Sunday night.

It all creates a work-in-progress picture for a Denver offense that must continue to improve in order for the Broncos to become true championship threats. Still, a breathtaking sprint from the Broncos' quarterback had the locker room buzzing Sunday night. Mims said there was no relief in seeing Nix run. They haven't doubted that that play-making ability in his legs was still there, even as he gained only 37 yards on 22 carries during the first six weeks of the season. Still, the Broncos are hopeful the loud run can help quiet some of the noise around a quarterback who believes his best days are ahead of him.

"He's the true leader of this team," Bolles said of Nix. "He does whatever (it takes) to win the game. He makes plays. He's gone through hell and back the past couple weeks and I'm just grateful for him."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.