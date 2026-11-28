PITTSBURGH -- Garett Bolles, eye black smeared across his face by three hours of sweat and rain, rose from the stool at his locker inside Acrisure Stadium on Friday night and delivered the hard, simple truth.

"We got punched in the mouth today," the Denver Broncos' hulking left tackle said after his team's 27-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that was even more lopsided than the score suggested.

The Broncos have now played 65 regular-season and playoff games since Sean Payton became the team's head coach. They've never had a less efficient offensive performance, as measured by TruMedia's EPA per play metric (-0.45), than the one they had against the Steelers.

It was cover-your-eyes ugly, featuring three turnovers by quarterback Bo Nix -- two of which were touchdown plays for the Steelers. He led the Broncos' offense to only three points, their other score coming by way of Alex Singleton's tackle of Jaylen Warren in the end zone for a safety. The Denver offense never moved inside the Pittsburgh 30-yard line.

"It's frustrating," Nix said. "I let the team down today, and that's the last thing I want to do as the quarterback and as a leader of the team."

The most concerning part of the Broncos' loss, even beyond the uncharacteristic, catastrophic quarterback turnovers, is that it was the latest example of the Broncos appearing overmatched when facing a winning team on the road. Denver is now 0-3 in those contests this season and has lost those games by a combined 53 points.

The offense hasn't done nearly enough to give the Broncos a real chance in any of those games. That's a troubling trend for a team that will likely have to go on the road at some point in the postseason after its chances of earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC dropped to 17 percent following Friday's loss, according to The Athletic's playoff projection tool.

"I'm just focused on our next game," Payton said when asked about the road losses. "We're sitting at 8-3 now, (and) we've played a good schedule. I'm focused on our next game."

In the first of these road losses, against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, Nix threw an interception during his first drive, a foreboding tone-setter in a 31-10 loss. On Friday, he produced arguably his two worst turnovers of the season, the first coming during Denver's second drive. On third-and-15 from the Broncos' own 19-yard line, Nix dropped back and tried to buy time to set up a screen pass to running back Tyler Badie. Free rushers popped up all over the place for the Steelers early in the game, and the defining play was no different. Nix pump-faked as he tried to give Badie time to emerge from the mass of Pittsburgh defenders, but as he reloaded, the ball slipped out of his hand.

T.J. Watt pounced on it in the end zone for a touchdown that ultimately proved to be the only points the Steelers needed.

"I'm kicking myself for the first score," Payton said. "We're running a screen play, but it's a slower-developing screen play, and coming out (from the shadow of your own end zone), that's not too good."

Later, the Broncos trailed 17-5 late in the second quarter and had the ball with under two minutes and two timeouts at their disposal. Set to get the ball back after halftime, it was an opportunity for the Broncos to make their move. Instead, Nix, on the first play of the drive, fired a ball right into the hands of Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who returned it 36 yards for a back-breaking touchdown.

Ramsey was sitting in between tight end Evan Engram, who had broken off an underneath route, and Jaylen Waddle, who was running an out route toward the sideline. Nix was trying to throw to Waddle near the first-down marker, but the ball was woefully underthrown.

"I saw him," Nix said, "I just didn't throw it high enough over his head."

Payton repeatedly pointed the finger at himself afterward for not doing enough to avoid the slow start that sunk the Broncos. He noted that Nix's job description became highly difficult once he was operating at a two-score deficit in the face of rough weather and a rowdy Steelers crowd that still hasn't seen its team lose at home this season.

"That would be a lot more on me than it would on Bo," Payton insisted.

The Broncos have mastered the magic required to escape at home, even when they aren't at their best offensively. They have enough timely spurts of offensive firepower. They avoid costly mistakes. They run the ball in the fourth quarter. Payton presses the right buttons in the moment that matters.

It's how they pulled off nail-biting wins against playoff-caliber teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Chiefs -- as impressive a four-pack of victories as any team in the league has this season.

Those same components haven't shown up in tough road environments. In the three road losses, Nix has completed only 58.2 percent of his passes and has averaged only 4.7 yards per pass attempt. He has committed five of Denver's six turnovers in those games, in which the Broncos are also 14-of-44 on third down (31.8 percent). They average only 3.4 yards per carry, the latest struggle coming Friday as Jonah Coleman rushed for only 26 yards on 15 carries.

Those aren't exactly reassuring numbers to carry on the road against the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Chiefs -- or even the Steelers -- if the Broncos have to visit one of those teams in the playoffs.

"We've just got to be better as a whole," Bolles said. "Me included, the O-line, the whole offense. We've got to score. We didn't score tonight, and that's the most frustrating thing."

The Broncos still have time. Overall, Nix has made steady progress over the past month -- it was not all washed away by the rain and the Steelers' harassing defense. The Broncos still occupy first place in the AFC West, currently owning a tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

Reaching their ultimate goal, though, will almost certainly require the Broncos to win in an environment like the one that swallowed them up Friday in Pittsburgh.

"There's certain things that we've got to get better at," Payton said, "or it's going to bite us in bigger games."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.