Bo Jackson hits it big with indoor youth sports training facilities

Published: Feb 01, 2014 at 06:08 AM

Saturday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Forbes profiled former All-Pro running back Bo Jackson and how he has become a successful entrepreneur with indoor training facilities.
  • WLOX-TV examined the newly signed youth concussion law in Mississippi and the impact it will have on school sports.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not satisfied with winning the receiving triple crown in 2021, and he's dedicated himself to being faster and stronger than last year as the team pursues another championship.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

On the eve of the 2022 NFL season, which newbies are poised to immediately impact the playoff picture? Bucky Brooks identifies one rookie who could define each division race.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE