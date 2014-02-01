Bo Jackson hits it big with indoor youth sports training facilities

Saturday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Forbes profiled former All-Pro running back Bo Jackson and how he has become a successful entrepreneur with indoor training facilities.
- The Weather Channel said it's a fallacy that colder temperatures cause more concussions in football.
- ESPN's NFL Nation delved deeper into the knee injury statistics presented by the NFL at Thursday's Player Health and Safety press conference.
- The Bemidji (Minn.) Pioneer followed the baseline concussion tests of the city's Indoor Football League team, the Bemidji Axemen.
- The Los Angeles Times looked at this week's study that said the design of a football helmet can alter the concussion rate.
- WLOX-TV examined the newly signed youth concussion law in Mississippi and the impact it will have on school sports.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor