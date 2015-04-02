Bo Jackson drops some knowledge

Published: Apr 02, 2015 at 09:43 AM

Bo knows football. Bo knows baseball. Bo also totaled over 1,000 yards of offense in football and hit 32 HRs with 105 RBIs in baseball -- in the same year.

In between knowing all things in the history of things, Bo Jackson also drops a ton of knowledge on unsuspecting kids. The former Los Angeles Raiders running back was mic'd up at White Sox Spring Training. The ensuing conversation between Jackson and youngster Drake LaRoche, son of Wihte Sox first baseman Adam LaRoche, is a moment where Jackson, err ... informs the young one about his greatness.

Here's the link to the video.

Lesson learned LaRoche. Bo knows. Bo knows.

Daniel Williams is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com. You can follow him on Twitter _@danielwilliams_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy leading game-winning drive: 'That's all I can ask for'

Despite looking off-kilter for much of the game, quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers orchestrated a game-winning drive in the final minutes of Saturday's game to take the 24-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers, earning their fourth trip to the NFC Championship Game in the last five years, and the QB's second in his two NFL seasons.
news

Packers' Matt LaFleur after Jordan Love's two-interception outing vs. 49ers: 'This one's gonna hurt him'

Riding a four-game winning streak, Packers quarterback Jordan Love again showed flashes of a slam-dunk franchise quarterback on Saturday, but he also reverted with two interceptions in a brutal 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers
news

NFL playoffs: Winners and losers from Saturday's Divisional Round games

Judy Battista sorts out the winners and losers of the first two games of the Divisional Round, which saw the playoffs' two No. 1 seeds -- Baltimore and San Francisco -- advance. Who's up and who's down following Saturday's contests? 
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Packers in NFC Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers came back to beat the Green Bay Packers, 24-21, on Saturday to advance to their third consecutive NFC Championship Game.