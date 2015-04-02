Bo Jackson drops some knowledge

Bo knows football. Bo knows baseball. Bo also totaled over 1,000 yards of offense in football and hit 32 HRs with 105 RBIs in baseball -- in the same year.
In between knowing all things in the history of things, Bo Jackson also drops a ton of knowledge on unsuspecting kids. The former Los Angeles Raiders running back was mic'd up at White Sox Spring Training. The ensuing conversation between Jackson and youngster Drake LaRoche, son of Wihte Sox first baseman Adam LaRoche, is a moment where Jackson, err ... informs the young one about his greatness.
Lesson learned LaRoche. Bo knows. Bo knows.
Daniel Williams is a Digital Features Editor at NFL.com. You can follow him on Twitter _@danielwilliams_.